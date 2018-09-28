MPs plot a Sh100m junket to Japan

by Anthony Mwangi

Even before the dust settles on the World Cup scandal where 20 legislators spend millions of tax payers money to travel to Russia, another group wants to travel to Japan to watch the volleyball Women’s World Championships which kicks off tomorrow.

The legislators hope to spend the 21 days in Tokyo ostensibly to cheer the national team, which will be playing. It is not clear what has elicited the legislators’ interest in the tournament considering that the Kenyan team has been participating for the past 12 years.

Sources said the lawmakers are pressurising Speaker Justin Muturi to approve the trip.

But the Speaker is said to be hesitant to approve the trip owing to the financial implications and backlash from the public, similar to the one triggered by the Russia trip in July.

If approved, the tax payer will likely part with more than Sh100 million for air tickets, accommodation and allowances.

Efforts to obtain the names of the MPs who intend to travel to Tokyo were unsuccessful. National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai was said to be attending a meeting.

The revelations come as the National Treasury struggles to bridge a huge budget deficit, which has prompted the introduction of a raft of austerity measures. Parliament is also said to be facing a cash crunch which has stalled many programmes.