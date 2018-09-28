Ruto urges leaders to unite, support State

DPPS @PeopleDailyKe

Deputy President William Ruto has asked leaders to work together and support the government in its push to develop Kenya.

He said when leaders unite, the country would develop at a faster rate and urged county governments to partner with the national government in transforming the nation.

“We have so far signed a memorandum of understanding with 37 counties on the erection of modern houses as part of the Big Four agenda. We want to deepen this in other sectors so as to empower every Kenyan,” he said.

Ruto spoke yesterday at a public meeting in Huruma Mixed Secondary School in Tana River county.

He said the government had identified Tana River as a key players in food production in the country, adding that bigger water tunnels would be constructed in the next one month to supply Bura Irrigation Scheme.