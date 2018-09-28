JP imposter charged with conning traders

A woman posing as a Jubilee Party secretariat was yesterday charged with obtaining more than Sh25 million from several business people by pretending to have been awarded tenders by the party.

Grace Mwarania Waigumu, who appeared before Milimani Chief magistrate Francis Andayi, denied three counts of obtaining money by false pretences and 17 counts of issuing bouncing cheques.

Mwarania (pictured) was arrested on Wednesday by detectives in Parklands, after which it was established she was an imposter.

One of the charges against her states that on diverse dates between December 2016 and November 17, 2017 at various places in Nairobi, with intent to defraud, she obtained from Abdiwahab Adan Sh23.9 million by pretending she had been awarded a tender to supply Jubilee T-shirts, caps, bags, Lesos and wristbands and was in a position to repay the said cash.

She was granted a Sh1.5 million bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh800,000. The case will be mentioned on October 9 and will be heard on October 30.

The prosecution had objected her release on bail for seven days to allow police to complete investigations, fearing she could interfere.