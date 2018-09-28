Arrest Narok senator for incitement, say lawmakers

Anthony Mwangi and Roy Lumbe @PeopleDailyKe

Rift Valley leaders want Narok Senator Ledema ole Kina, Narok North Member of Parliament Moitalel ole Kenta and former Nairobi Speaker Alex Magelo arrested for allegedly inciting Mau residents to violence.

The Members of Parliament, who addressed a press conference at Parliament Buildings yesterday, asked the government to apprehend the trio failure to which they would personally go for them and hand them over to security agencies.

“We are dismayed by the events taking place in Mau. Police officers are arresting young men while allowing the local leaders to continue spreading hatred at will,” said Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny.

The lawmakers, including Hilary Kosgei (Kipkelion West), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Dominic Koskei (Sotik) and Brighton Yegon (Konoin) also accused Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko of being insensitive to the matter and allowing it to get out of hand under his watch.

Tobiko in a statement to the media, however, said the statement by the MPs was an orchestrated effort to intimidate him and other government officers from performing his duties.

“I refuse to be intimidated or derailed. Mau as an ecological ecosystem is bigger than parochial tribal or short-term community interests. The statements by the MPs are, therefore, unfortunate,” he said.

“I wish to reiterate that the evictions will proceed as scheduled. I, therefore, call upon all communities to uphold peace and continue cooperating with the government in this exercise to restore the ecological sanctity of the Mau ecosystem,” he added.

After the press conference the legislators walked to Parliament Police Station where they reported ole Kina and ole Kenta and seeking their arrest for incitement.

The MPs also called for the immediate transfer of Narok county commissioner George Natembeya and a total overhaul of the county security team for allegedly taking sides in the recent skirmishes.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has also joined in and warned ole Kina to stop issuing inflammatory statements on the Mau issue, failure to which he would be punished as per the law.

“The commission warns you to stop making statements which are inciteful in nature, as they are likely to interfere with peaceful co-existence and harmonious relations around Mau Forest,” read a statement signed by the commission secretary Hassan Mohamed.

Kina in a twitter message said: “Everyone must get out of Mau Forest. That is my stand, no one can intimidate me.”