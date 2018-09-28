Firms linked to Sh1.7b ‘loss’ in IAAF tourney

Local Organising Committee accused of flouting procurement laws in hiring staff, sourcing suppliers during the global championship

PD Reporter @PeopleDailyKe

Details have emerged surrounding the reported loss of Sh1.7 billion that was part of cash meant to host IAAF World Under-18 Championships in Nairobi last year.

A July 10, 2018 report by Auditor General Edward Ouko shows that the State Department for Sports and Development had been allocated Sh3.5 billion to host the event. The report was tabled in Parliament.

In the spotlight over the audit queries is the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for flouting procurement regulations in hiring, provision and supply of goods and services.

Kenya hosted “a highly successful championship”, International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) president Sebastian Coe said of the event held between July 12 and 16 at Kasarani Stadium.

The audit report indicates that three companies which were paid Sh73,400,108 did not have valid tax compliance certificates, thus did not meet the requirements of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act.

It unsettles a public fatigued by long sequence of mega scandals involving billions of shillings, including the National Youth Service, Kenya Power Lighting Company, Kenya Pipeline, National Cereals and Produce Board, Kenya Pipeline Company graft scams.

Paradoxically, the report came just a month after IAAF once again awarded Kenya the rights to host the 2020 IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championship.

State Department for Sports and Development top officials, led by Principal secretary Kirimi Kaberia, were summoned to Parliament where they were hard pressed to explain the gaps and discrepancies, validate their actions. However, Kaberia was quoted as saying he would provide a comprehensive statement after studying the auditor’s report.

The report said Sh13.9 million was indicated to have been used to buy a Toyota Land Cruiser and Sh19.6 million for three Nissan Urvan vans. However, the auditor did not find any log books, inspection certificates and physical verification reports to ascertain the purchase. Apart from the vehicles bought by the LOC, large amounts of cash were paid to firms awarded single-sourced tenders, contrary procurement laws.

Mwangi Muthee, who was the LOC chief executive officer, has in the past said all the procurements and accounting procedures were done by the Sports ministry.

“We only recommended firms, but it’s the ministry who decided who to engage or pay,” he said, adding that they saved some Sh450 million from loss, which the ministry should account for.

“You can extract the Sh150 million which we still owe suppliers and see how much we remained with,” Muthee said, adding that several independent committees were formed to handle various concerns.

Expenditures incurred by the LOC through the ministry amounted to Sh204,077,128 but which was not supported by relevant documents.

The recipients of the cash included Protel Studio (Sh67,504,808) Inter-Management Group (Sh70,542,140), Bonfide Group (Sh 16,807), Northern Resource Development Agencies (Sh7,456,449), Toyota Kenya Ltd (Sh13,825,000), Crown Motors Group Ltd (Sh19,603,071)and Tana Printers and General Agencies (Sh8,338,660).

A further Sh349,633,321 was incurred through direct procurement without meeting the conditions set out in procurement laws.

The report also reveals LOC made advance payments for contracts totalling Sh19,540,982 in excess of 20 per cent stipulated in Section 147 (1) of the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act. They payments were not supported by a bank guarantee as required and no plausible reasons have been provided for the same.

Firms that received the advance payments include Prowatt Enterprises (Sh16,080,00), Saphire Scents Ltd (Sh1,000,848) and After SRL (Sh2,460,134).

LOC is also said to have contracted companies whose tax compliance certificates had expired, including Protel Studio, Cloudera Limited and Francjos Enterprises.

The Auditor General reported that “it is evident that due diligence was not done in the identification of suppliers for goods worth Sh73,400,108. Procurement for medical Supplies is also shrouded in controversy.

A total of Sh5,477,035 was paid by the ministry to M/S Harleys Limited vide payment voucher no 115 for the supply of medicine and medical equipment. However, inspection and acceptance report and counter receipt voucher were provided for audit verification.

Also, Sh3,363,951 was paid to Safaricom Limited for the supply of mobile phones but the expenditure was not supported with a list of the officials supplied with the phones and the phones were not availed for audit verification.

“In view of the foregoing, it has not been possible to confirm receipt and distribution of the phones worth Sh3,363,951,” the report says.

For supply of petroleum products, LOC adopted a contract between the State Department of Public Works – Supplies Branch and M/S Ramji Haribhai Devani Limited for provision of Sh11,123,960 goods.

According to the contract, a discount of Sh4.25 on the Energy Regulatory Commission unit prices was to be offered for every litre of diesel or petrol supplied. A review of the fuel analysis indicate the LOC did not enjoy this, and yet it was indicated in the contract.

It is not clear why the LOC procured fuel in bulk yet it had hired buses, mini buses, vans, saloon and luxury cars which drew fuel.

The propriety of this expenditure could not be ascertained in the foregoing circumstances.

Part of the refurbishment works at Kasarani included painting, electrical fittings and installations, landscaping, mechanical works, among others.

Physical inspection of the refurbished works revealed that 130 parking lights installed at the stadium with an estimated value of Sh3,615,950 were stolen.

The theft was reported to Kasarani Stadium Police Station and subsequently the security firm requested to replace the security lights in manageable phases after getting the samples.

No evidence was provided to confirm the lights have been replaced or restored.