English VideosK24 TvNATIONALVideos

UNSUNG HEROES : David Kimani runs a free adult education centre in Kilifi county

UNSUNG HEROES

K24 Tv September 27, 2018
2,562 Less than a minute

Kilifi county is one of the areas with high levels of illiteracy, with several cases of early marriages and school drop outs being reported.

 But one student from Pwani University has set out to end this trend by starting a free adult education centre to assist members of his community who did not have the privilege of accessing basic education.

 Dennis Matara tells you the story of David Kimani – on our weekly segment, Unsung Heroes 

 

Show More

Related Articles

September 28, 2018
2,399

Arrest Narok senator for incitement, say lawmakers

September 28, 2018
2,399

Met forecasts slight rainfall reduction this weekend

September 28, 2018
2,399

Family mourns Monica as police grill TV journalist

September 28, 2018
2,399

MPs demand report on lost State vehicle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.