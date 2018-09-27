English VideosK24 TvNATIONALVideos
UNSUNG HEROES : David Kimani runs a free adult education centre in Kilifi county
UNSUNG HEROES
Kilifi county is one of the areas with high levels of illiteracy, with several cases of early marriages and school drop outs being reported.
But one student from Pwani University has set out to end this trend by starting a free adult education centre to assist members of his community who did not have the privilege of accessing basic education.
Dennis Matara tells you the story of David Kimani – on our weekly segment, Unsung Heroes