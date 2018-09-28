NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

GBV victims promised safe houses

Youth and Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh.

Milliam Murigi @millymur1

The National government will put up 47 safe houses where gender-based violence survivors will be housed. Speaking in Nairobi yesterday during the launch of Coalition on Violence against Women (Covaw) strategic plan, Youth and Gender Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh (pictured)said currently, there is no public rescue centre where survivors can be housed.

“We will be doing this in partnership with county governments. So far, we have approached different counties and they are willing to give us space at their Level Five hospitals,” she said. 

She said currently, only non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have such facilities which is a great challenge because if they decide to withdraw their support, most survivors will have nowhere to go. 

Covaw executive director Wairimu Wahome said lack of justice is a  major hindrance to eradication of gender because most survivors are either threatened or not supported.

