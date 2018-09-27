PENSIVE OLPOSIMORU : Police identify politicians believed to be inciting communities to violence

The government is now trailing its focus on a section of politicians in the Rift Valley over the simmering wave of violence in Olposimoru area along the Narok- Nakuru border.

The Inspector- General Of Police Joseph Boinnet says they have already identified politicians believed to be inciting two rival communities to fight and will be soon be taking decisive action against them.

He spoke as the National Cohesion And Integration Commission- NCIC warned Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina over inciteful statements with a section of Kalenjin MPs demanding for his immediate arrest over ethnic profiling.