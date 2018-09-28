MPs demand report on lost State vehicle

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

A government car assigned to former Agriculture Principal Secretary Richard Lesiyampe (pictured), which was stolen after an alleged carjacking incident in Nairobi five years ago, is yet to be recovered, a parliamentary team heard yesterday.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, was told that the vehicle, a Toyota Prado worth Sh5.4 million, was taking his son, Edwin Letepa, home from Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after visiting his grandfather who was admitted there.

According to a statement by Lesiyampe’s driver Boniface Mwangi, he was attacked on Ngong Road on his way to drop Letepa home.

He said a Toyota Probox vehicle obstructed him on State House Road and two armed men alighted from the vehicle and pulled him out of the vehicle and fled with it.

“At around 10.15pm, Latepa came back and we embarked on our journey back home. We took Ngong Road turned right to Mbagathi Road then to Valley Road. We turned left to Ralph Bunche Road and at the Junction of State House Road, I noticed a vehicle driving on State House Road, a Toyota Probox obstructed our way whereby I was hit on the left rear,” reads a statement to the committee.

Environment PS Ali Noor Ismael told the committee the ministry is in the process of recovering the vehicle.

The new revelations came after the Auditor General Edward Ouko in the 2014/15 financial year said the vehicle was being driven by unauthorised person and no loss of vehicle was reported at any police station.

He said: “The matter was reported by the driver as a car jacking incident at the Kileleshwa Police Station. He also reported the matter to the Principal Secretary through the Transport office. The matter is still under investigation.”

Committee members led by Wandayi, Otiende Amollo (Rarieda) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) demanded that Ismael provides a detailed report on the efforts being made to recover the vehicle.