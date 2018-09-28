Matatu crews protest Mungiki harassment

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Matatu owners and residents of Kayole are now living in fear following the re-emergence of the dreaded Mungiki sect in area.

Small-scale traders together with matatu operators claim they are operating in fear following killings, injuries and threats to residents.

Yesterday, hundreds of matatu operators together with their drivers and conductors, demonstrated along Kangundo Road demanding immediate intervention of Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i.

They were demanding the arrest of the murderers of one their members Evans Kimani Mwangi who was reportedly beaten to death by the dreaded sect members after he refused to give them money.

“They demand money from us at every stage and if we fail to give them, they threaten to kill us,” said a conductor who requested anonymity yesterday.

Averagely, the conductors say they have to part with close to Sh3,000 a day. They claim efforts to report to the local police station have not been fruitful as their OB files at the station have never been attended to.

However, Kayole Police Division OCPD Joseph Gichangi said they have managed to arrest more than 50 suspects where 11 of them are under investigations by the DCIO Kayole to establish the death of Evans Kimani. “So far three of the main suspects are in custody and we shall be arraigning them in court soon,” said Gichangi.