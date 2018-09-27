English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

EXAM PREPARATIONS : KNEC says it is ready to administer this year’s exams

K24 Tv September 27, 2018
The Kenya National Examinations Council says it is ready to administer this year’s examinations with a warning of dire consequences for anyone found to be involved in any malpractices.

In  particular the examinations body says it is closing in teachers in  different parts of the country including  Garisa , West Pokot and Kisii with KNEC Chairman Prof. Geroge Magoha assuring candidates that the integrity of the examinations is intact.

 

