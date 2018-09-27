English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
EXAM PREPARATIONS : KNEC says it is ready to administer this year’s exams
EXAM PREPARATIONS
The Kenya National Examinations Council says it is ready to administer this year’s examinations with a warning of dire consequences for anyone found to be involved in any malpractices.
In particular the examinations body says it is closing in teachers in different parts of the country including Garisa , West Pokot and Kisii with KNEC Chairman Prof. Geroge Magoha assuring candidates that the integrity of the examinations is intact.