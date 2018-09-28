Met forecasts slight rainfall reduction this weekend

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Kenya Meteorological department has forecast a slight reduction in rainfall in many parts of the country this weekend.

However, showers are expected over a few places within the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West, the Central and South of the Rift Valley as well as the Central highlands.

Similarly, the weatherman projected slight reduction in rainfall over the Coast and South Eastern lowlands. In Nairobi and Central highlands, it will be a cloudy giving way to sunny intervals later in the day.

Met acting director Stella Aura also said in a statement yesterday that the Coast region is likely to continue receiving rainfall until this morning.

“Strong southerly to south-easterly winds of more than 25 knots are expected over North-Western throughout the forecast period and the Eastern half of the country from Wednesday to the end of the forecast period,” said Aura.

This is the weather forecast expected from today to next Tuesday.

Showers were expected over few places of Central, Nairobi and parts of Eastern regions. Counties in this category include Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Meru, Kiambu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, Nyandarua and Nairobi.

Light rains expected over few places this morning breaking to sunny intervals and showers expected in the afternoon.

In Turkana and Samburu, partly cloudy conditions were experienced at night, paving way to a sunny morning. Showers and thunderstorms expected over few places in the afternoon.