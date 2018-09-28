Fight to avoid relegation in Super8 league excites pack.

Rodgers Ndegwa @NdegwaRodgers

Anxiety has developed at the lower end of the Super 8 Premier League table standing as the relegation axe could swing at any time and with it goes a few casualties.

West Conference relegation candidates RYSA and Leads United go head to head each seeking a win to ease relegation worries in a Round 27 tie tomorrow at Runda Githogoro Grounds.

So competitive has this season been that after round 26 sets any team hovering at position nine downwards on the 16-team log are in a precarious position of going down unless they post some impressive results in the four games remaining.

Four teams will be relegated to the first division with bottom two from the East and another two from West Conference going down.

As it stands bottom-placed Kayole Asubuhi (21 points) and Metro Sports (24) who have hot dates with NYSA and MASA respectively are the East Conference candidates balancing on a delicate thin rope on the brink of going down.

Life in the top league has not been easy for debutants Leads United and RYSA who won promotion from the Super 8 Division One last season.

Second-bottom RYSA have had a torrid campaign and their struggles to adapt to the high intensity of the league has resulted in conceding 46 goals, the most in the competition so far.

They lost their previous game 0-1 to Rongai All-Stars to extend their winless record to five games and plummet to 15th on the log with 25 points from five wins and 10 draws.

“I have to admit we are in a tight situation; must-win all our remaining games to be sure and I believe we can do it. We just have to put in extra effort in the remaining games and avoid unnecessary mistakes in defence,” Eliud Mathu, RYSA coach said.

Leads will be desperate for a win having gone down 0-2 against Zamalek in their last outing, a result that roped them into the relegation dogfight.

They have won six and drawn five times to sit 12th on 27 points but their captain Washington Vihembo is optimistic of survival.

“Everything is possible in football, we have to keep on believing in ourselves and maintain the focus in the few games left and we’ll be good. It has been a tough season but how you finish is all that matters and for us, we want to finish strong.” Vihembo said.

Zamalek (24), MASA (31), Rongai All-Stars (29), Shauri Moyo Blue (28) sitting 9th, 10th, 11th, and 13th in that order have fate in their hands heading into the homestretch as any slight slip-ups could see either of them dragged into the fight.

Zamalek will be away against Rongai All-Stars at Nakeel grounds while MASA also travels away to Drive inn grounds to face Metro Sports. Struggling Shauri Moyo Blue Stars have a hill to climb against Kawangware United at Ziwani grounds.

FULL ROUND 27 FIXTURES

Saturday 29 September

RYSA VS Leads United (Runda Githogoro grounds-3PM)

Shauri Moyo Blue Stars VS Kawangware United (Ziwani grounds-3PM)

Metro Sports VS MASA (Drive Inn grounds-3PM)

Kayole Asubuhi VS NYSA (Calvary grounds-3PM)

Rongai All Stars VS Zamalek (Nakeel Grounds-3PM)

Meltah Kabiria VS Shauri Moyo Sportiff (Riruta BP grounds-3PM)

Jericho All Star VS Team Umeme (Camp Toyoyo-4PM)

Sunday 30 September

Makadara Junior League SA VS TUK (Camp Toyoyo grounds-1PM)