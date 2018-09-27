English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
MONICA MURDER PROBE: TV journalist quizzed over 28-year-old woman’s mystery murder
MONICA MURDER PROBE
Homicide detectives have today questioned TV personality Jacque Maribe in the ongoing probe over the murder of 28 year old businesswoman Monica Kimani.
Maribe recorded a statement at the Kilimani police station before being transferred to the DCI headquarters a day after her fiancé Joseph Kuria Irung’u , a key suspect in the murder was charged and detained in police custody.
Detectives have also dusted the couple’s car and taken samples from the deceased woman’s apartment for forensic testing.