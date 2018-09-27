English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MONICA MURDER PROBE: TV journalist quizzed over  28-year-old woman’s mystery murder

K24 Tv September 27, 2018
Homicide detectives have today questioned TV personality Jacque Maribe in the ongoing  probe over the murder of 28 year old businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Maribe recorded a statement at the Kilimani police station before being transferred to the DCI headquarters a day after  her fiancé Joseph Kuria Irung’u , a key suspect in the murder was charged and detained in police custody.

Detectives have also dusted the couple’s car and taken samples from the deceased woman’s apartment  for forensic testing.

 

