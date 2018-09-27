MONICA MURDER PROBE: TV journalist quizzed over  28-year-old woman’s mystery murder

Homicide detectives have today questioned TV personality Jacque Maribe in the ongoing probe over the murder of 28 year old businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Maribe recorded a statement at the Kilimani police station before being transferred to the DCI headquarters a day after her fiancé Joseph Kuria Irung’u , a key suspect in the murder was charged and detained in police custody.

Detectives have also dusted the couple’s car and taken samples from the deceased woman’s apartment for forensic testing.