SPL action as promotion chase gets hotter with KCB on the prowl

Barry Silah @obel_barry

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) contenders KCB and Nairobi Stima will be in action today as the second tier enters Round 35 this weekend.

Second placed bankers on 66 points will have their eyes trained on a fourth consecutive win against lowly Green Commandos.

The difference between the two might be a whopping 35 points but seeing as the Kakamega School side are fighting relegation, KCB will have to be at their best.

Brendan Mwinamo’s youngsters know the importance of this fixture and are looking at fighting out with their heavyweight opponents at Camp Toyoyo.

“We must keep a cool head and play with purpose. Obviously it will be tough but we will give it our all against a promotion chasing side. They have to work to beat us,” coach Mwinamo told People Sports.

Nairobi Stima and Ushuru, who have slackened in recent times, will also be keen to come back to the party with relative light fixtures.

The pair has not collected full points in their past three matches and will have to work a formula to pick points. Ibrahim Shikanda’s Power men who are third on the log with 63 points meet shaky Administration Police.

AP wants to move off the danger zone having amassed 30 points so far in the campaign with three matches to go. On the flip-side Nairobi Stima on 63 points must win all their remaining four fixtures so as to be sure of a promotion spot. They have in their ranks top scorer and Ghanaian attacker Stephen Owusu leading the charts with 18 goals and will be hoping he blossoms.

Ushuru on the other hand who are fourth in the standings face tricky St Joseph’s in the lunch time kickoff at Jericho’s Camp Toyoyo. Ken Kenyatta’s men have 61 points and have had a torrid three weeks which must be fixed with a convincing win against eighth-placed Saints to restore confidence to the unit.