I’m not to blame for poor results, says Gor coach Kerr

Charles Thuku @PeopleSports11

Besieged Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has distanced himself from blame over the team’s string of poor results in the SportPesa Premier League (SPL).

In a statement he sent yesterday, Kerr attributed the indifferent results to off-pitch issues in which players have boycotted training over a delay by the management to pay their August salaries.

“My job as head coach is to coach and prepare the players and I’m proud of what I have been doing. If I put things into perspective, the team appears to be demotivated which has made my work difficult,” said Kerr.

Speaking for the second time since the team was afflicted by a go-slow by players, the tactician said the players have boycotted training for the last 25 days, leaving the technical bench officials in dilemma.

“My players have boycotted training sessions for the last 25 days and we only had a decent work out on September 25 and in any case I had to make do with a skeleton squad,” he said.

Kerr’s proclamations come in the wake of the three consecutive defeats Gor has suffered against Thika United (1-0), Ulinzi Stars (2-0) and Vihiga United (2-0) and which have raised hue and cry amongst the team’s fans amidst claims of sabotage by a section of players.

Kerr said the severity of the matter came into light during the match against Thika United when he assembled a dispirited squad which also lacked match fitness due to lack of training.

“The players showed up but disinters was discernible in their faces but we had to honour the match anyway and we ended up losing.