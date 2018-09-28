Cars and owners set for this year’s CBA-Concours pageant

The 2018 CBA Africa Concours d’Elegance has attracted a star-studded entry including competitors from outside Kenya.

This year’s event is the 48th in the annual series organised by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club and will be held at the Nairobi Racecourse this Sunday. Dominque Antoine will treat spectators to a pageant of motoring history starting with the 1925 Triumph motorcycle entered and prepared.

This ancient bike will be judged in the class for motorcycles made in 1960, or earlier which includes Peter Giraudo with a debutant 1959 BSA Shooting Star.

The Rolls Royce limousines of Roger Tanner and Rajesh Lakhani and the 1968 Jaguar of Kevit Desai who is the Patron of the annual Concours d’Elegance, will compete in the class for cars over 3,000cc against the 1968 Buick Riviera of Paul Bukuru who is the first ever Concours entrant from Rwanda.

Sachit Shah will be tackling the classiest event in the motorsport calendar for the first time with his 1959 Mercedes Benz 300 D. Anwar Fatehdin is another newcomer who will be driving his 1930 Ford Model A along the judging line in front of the venue grand stands.

He is one of the eight participants in the class for “golden oldies” and alongside him will be The Ford Model A pickup of Joseph Kamau will be making a debut at the event.

Motorcycle fans will be flocking to the motorcycle-judging ring to watch the two Galleria shopping mall sponsored competitors from the Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Club in South Africa. Vivian Matthew Kuiper will be visiting for the first time to ride his 1970 Honda in the parade ring.

Johannesburg based Martin Kaiser is contesting the Concours for the second time with his 1964 AJS Café Racer which is a strong contender in the competition motorcycle class. His rivals for first place are Stephen Mukisa with his 2015 Yamaha and Peter Giraudo’s 1966 Triumph.