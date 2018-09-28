Governor taken to task over wastage

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo was yesterday hard-pressed to respond to several audit queries running into millions of shillings during his predecessor’s term of office.

The Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee chaired by Homa Bay Senator Otieno Kajwang’ sitting at the Uasin Gishu Assembly in Eldoret wanted him to explain massive wastage and misappropriation of tax payer’s money on projects during Simon Kachapin’s tenure.

It observed total disregard of procurement laws and lack of professionalism on the part of the contractors during the period.

The Committee, for instance, cited construction of Sh350 million tourist hotel along Kapenguria-Kacheliba road whose cost was inflated and has since stalled despite the fact that money has already been paid to the contractor.

It emerged during the senate meeting that the hotel project was not included in the county’s integrated development plans and that only Sh16.1 million was budgeted for the project.

It was further established that the contract agreement did not indicate when the project will commence and completed and that its construction was entered into contrary to Section 26(3a) of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2005.

Lonyangapuo in his response said people of West Pokot took him from the Senate so as to clean up all the mess that was brought about by his predecessor in the devolved unit. He said he inherited a system riddled with massive corruption and mismanagement of public resources and that he had to enlist the services of anti-graft body to clean up some of the mess.