Police on the spot over missing 28,000 litres of fuel.

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

Controversy has emerged over the alleged theft of the 28,000 litres of adulterated fuel impounded two months ago in Siaya County during a multi-agency operation.

Key government departments whose officers took part in the operation appeared to be blaming each other yesterday over the missing the fuel which was meant for export but somehow found its way into the local market through a non-registered petrol station in Yala town, Gem Constituency.

The fuel, according to Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) director general Pavel Oimeke was reportedly stolen while under the custody of four police officers who had been deployed to guard a total of 38,000 litres that had been impounded. How the fuel disappeared is now the subject of inquiry by a team of officers drawn from various State agencies that sent representatives to the operation.

When People Daily reached some of the officers for comment over the incident, none of the departments represented during the operation wanted to take blame for the loss.

However, some hinted that money could have changed hands to help those behind the illegal business to escape the law.

Yesterday, Gem sub-county commissioner Geoffrey Mayama who led the security team during the operation confirmed the disappearance of 28,000 litres of fuel his team had impounded. He said the operation, which had officers from Kenya Revenue Authority, ERC and police commanders from the area, impounded 38,000 litres of fuel which had been diverted into the local market.

‘’The consignment included 15,000 litres of petrol, 8,000 litres of diesel and 15,000 litres of kerosene. On September 15, only 6,000 litres could be found,” Mayama said, adding that Kerosene was for the local market while the rest of the fuel was for export.