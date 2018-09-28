Banks warm up to small enterprises

Fred Aminga @faminga

Commercial banks have been asked to lead from the front in facilitating access to credit to small enterprises and the private sector. Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) Chairman, Joshua Oigara called on players in the industry to explore ways of increasing credit access to industries that have low access levels.

He said although industry discussions in recent years have centred on the progress made in enabling small businesses access credit, a lot more needs to be done.

“There has been a lot of discourse, too, on ways of tapping into the opportunities presented by technology as a cost-cutting and efficiency measure,” Oigara said during the 7th Edition of Kenya Bankers Association Annual Banking Research Conference in Nairobi yesterday.

The conference which bodes well with industry challenges and opportunities gave researchers an opportunity to highlight challenges of credit access while making recommendations on how lenders’ capital requirements can be designed to improve levels of access to formal credit.

Shortage of credit among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and a dip in percentage growth of bank profits has characterised the market since the onset of the capping of interest as lenders shy away from those considered risky. This has forced SMEs and individuals to contend with alternative credit sources including shylocks, online and mobile money for loans amid a changing and uncertain regulatory environment in the country.

Unfortunately, the government which has recently been in the market for cash is on austerity measures as borrowing hits headroom, meaning that banks must de-risk by looking for new sources of income.

Speaking during the event, KBA Chief Executive Habil Olaka said the two-day forum brings together a rich mix of thought leaders from both the public and private sectors to explore challenges in the financial sector with a view to explore what works and what doesn’t. The theme this year is: “Credit Market Dynamics in an Evolving Regulatory and Market Participants’ Environment”.

Olaka said discussions will particularly focus on ways the credit market is fast changing with new market players coming on board as well as the evolving expectations of beneficiaries of financial services and regulators.

In this regard, Olaka said presentations lined up will take a closer look at the key drivers of credit flows, and hopefully make recommendations that will help in optimising the financial sector’s contribution to economic development.

“The scope of discussions will also delve into initiatives that can be implemented to enhance financial inclusion in the economy,” he added.Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge commended KBA for organsing the forum for the past seven years, saying research was key in providing solutions to challenges in the industry.

Yesterday’s presentations highlighted opportunities for minimising borrowing risks by leveraging linkages between sectors such as agriculture, industry and services which are closely linked to the Big Four agenda. Others sought to establish whether policy dynamics affect consumer credit preferences.