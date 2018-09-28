Pre-primary enrolment hits 3.3m, reveals PS

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Enrolment at the pre-primary school level has steadily increased from 2.7 million in 2012 to 3.3 million last year, the Ministry of Education data has said.

Basic Eduction Principal secretary Belio Kipsang said the number of trained Early Childhood Development Education (ECDE) teachers also increased from 80,526 in 2012 to about 106,930 last year. Overall, more than 80 per cent of pre-primary teachers are now trained.

Kipsang yesterday said the milestones have been achieved because of collaborative efforts embraced by the government in a bid to provide quality education for all.

“It is one of the government’s critical focus to ensure that the teachers in ECDE are properly trained as the quality of education in any country is as good as the quality of its teachers,” he said.

Consequently, to build on the successes and ensure a sustainable future for early childhood education in the country, the government launched the National Pre-Primary Education Policy in June.

Kipsang, who spoke during a global ECDE seminar in Nairobi, said the policy outlines strategies for enhancing access, ensuring quality, relevance, equity and inclusion in early childhood education.

It also seeks to mobilise finances, foster partnerships and improve governance and accountability.

He also said the ministry, in collaboration with counties and key education stakeholders, is finalising the guidelines to operationalise the policy.

The guidelines are also being aligned to the County ECDE Bill, 2014.

“ECDE is critical to the future success of our children as well as the continued development of our countries, especially in view of the dynamic changes in human capital needs and the demands of a knowledge-driven economy,” he said.