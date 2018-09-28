More needs to be done to stem suicide tide

Just when we are talking tough about youth empowerment, there has emerged a scourge that threatens to blot gains made to make young people motivated and self-driven.

A short while ago, on September 10 to be precise, the global community marked the World Suicide Prevention Day amid worrying statistics that should make us sit bolt upright.

The rate of suicides in this country hit a ten-year high, with a figure of 420 last year, up from a low of 75 in 2010. That was a 58 per cent rise between 2008 and last year.

Globally, every 40 seconds, a person commits suicide, which adds up to 800,000 people annually.

That is a needlessly high number of people ending their lives in a world that needs human capital to boost industry and agriculture among other endeavours.

Notably, more men end their lives than women do, perhaps because the fairer sex, euphemistically referred to as weaker sex, outlive their male counterparts even in matters of suicide.

Individuals opt to terminate their lives for various reasons, top among them mental health challenges and terminal illnesses.

Other factors that accelerate suicide are depression, bipolar and anxiety disorders and alcohol and substance abuse, the World Health Organisation says.

It means that in order to address the problem at the roots, there is a need to initiate and enhance communication especially with the youth who are increasingly taking their own lives.

Locally, even teenagers have been reported to commit suicide. It points to a growing menace that must be addressed immediately.

Although poverty may appear to contribute to this problem, mental health conditions that go unreported or not diagnosed early enough play a big role.

Strained relationships also add insult to injury, which means we must collectively start to talk to each other, guided by experts so as to tackle the menace.

Suicides deny society of labour, needed urgently as the world moves to confront challenges that threaten human survival.

Adults should consider all youth as their children and offer counselling and guidance, in homes, schools and higher institutions of learning.

Any signs of depression or anxiety must be referred to medical personnel because these develop into more serious challenges, not least severe mental problems.

The young should be encouraged to share their issues and problems with older persons, especially at family level or within religious circles.

There is need to encourage them to share their issues with people they can trust. This journey ought to start now. We cannot ignore this scourge anymore —The writer is Special Projects and Assignments Editor, People Daily