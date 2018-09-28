Just what became of the forensic lab?

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet over a year ago assured that serious crimes would be resolved more expeditiously with the construction of a police forensic lab. He said the lab, whose construction was touted decades ago, was almost complete and that it would be launched within weeks. Nothing has been heard of it since!

Absence of information on its fate notwithstanding, the lab would be crucial in resolving difficult cases that need forensic evidence. Such cases include murders, cybercrime, robbery with violence (which fall under capital offences category), rape, kidnappings and defilement.

In a number of such cases, culprits have gone scot-free because evidence was not up to scratch, evidence tampered with or crime scenes were improperly secured. With a forensic lab, crime scenes and evidence secured from suspects would be preserved or obtained in such a manner as to ensure conviction.

The Government Chemist has done a good job in providing clues and forensic evidence for serious crimes but it is slow and bureaucratic. Again, there is no evidence it has been refurbished or upgraded to keep up with modern crime trends, which pose a serious challenge to law enforcement.

Given that the forensic lab was estimated to cost a staggering Sh7.6 billion to complete, it is important that this facility starts operations as soon as practically possible. The funding should be made available because it is part of the Sh38 billion earmarked for the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to facilitate operations in the next two years.

It is to be hoped that the process of training personnel to man this facility as well as to develop special investigative capacity is in tandem with the construction of physical infrastructure.

There is a need to make the DCI more specialised and able to respond to modern crime trends. Of course, the more time crimes take to be resolved, the harder it gets because the trail goes cold at some point. The forensic lab will be key to tackling serious crime, which has escalated in recent months.