Dear TV presenters, don’t become the story!

Conventionally, noise is defined as sound, especially one that is loud or unpleasant or that causes disturbance. We recognise the sound when it occurs while we are communicating and respond appropriately before proceeding with the conversation.

However, in communication, to which journalism belongs, the definition of noise is rather broad and takes a different trajectory. For communication scholars, anything that distracts from the message is noise and presents itself in various forms.

So the sound that distracts from the message is noise as is bright colours that a speaker may wear, causing the listener to focus on the dress rather than the message. Somebody wearing strong perfume or dressed shabbily in a meeting is as much a noisemaker.

In broadcast media (especially the TV) audience expect presentation to focus exclusively on the story being told. If it is a TV news programme, the stories should be the focus. Everything in the programme should be focused on the packaging and delivery of the story and anything that distracts from that, be it creative or out of the ordinary pronunciations or mother tongue influence, only distracts from the story.

Local TV screen, however, is increasingly inundated by young men and women who walk to the set showing off their beautiful legs, sipping a cup of tea or whatever, laying off excess clothing while on set, or wearing heavy layer of hair that constantly flows to the face and has to be pushed back from time to time.

But it is not just what they do on the screen that matters. What they do off the screen matters just as much. For example, if for the whole week a presenter had been busy raising own headlines, the headlines do accompany them to the screen. Good headlines related to the field increase the presenter’s credibility while bad headlines just do the opposite.

This week, a local presenter, for example, won an international award. When he will walk to the screen the halo effect of winning the award will accompany him to the set and even those who probably previously had not looked at him seriously will stop for a moment to consider him the one who now plays in a higher league. It is notable that this halo effect is associated with the line of duty.

Presenters have to learn to separate private lives from screen lives. It is all right to get married or get newborn, but that is a private affair. It is out of the news story. Nearly everybody has private enterprise going on, but such need to be separated from the role of a presenter or public figure. It is the kind of noise that rather than aid the screen role distracts from it.

Producers would do their viewers a lot of good, and help them focus on the stories that they tell by insisting that those they direct concentrate on the job and limit distraction to a minimum. If the hair is a distraction, trim it. If one’s past week had been filled with distracting drama, then stay off the screen until it cools off. Tell the story, don’t become the story. – The writer is dean, School of Communication at Daystar University