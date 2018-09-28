Emmanuel Nyakundi aka Point Blank Illustrator, animator and MC

One thing that most people do not know about me is that I am left-handed and I love classical music.

My worst habit is that I am so impulsive. If she’s cute, I’ll make a pass at her. Not even to know her or ever take her home. But just to make her blush. Then leave without her number and no way of contacting her again. It’s the helpless romantic in me. If she truly wants to reign with me, she will seek me out and make me her own.

Memorable country I have ever been to was South Africa, Johannesburg. I went there in 2009 as Channel O emcee Africa 2z Kenya Finalist. Free holiday, all expenses paid, and representing Kenya on the mic as a battle champ. Nothing tops that yet.

Best place I have had a gig was at Sevens Grill Gigiri’s New Year party for 2013 and Capital Club both on the same night. The crowd was amped till 7am. Multicultural awesomeness. Worst place would be Narok. The venue manager made no effort to push the gig and we ended up making losses.

The worst thing I fear being told is ‘no’, which may stop me from getting up in the morning both in business and in my social life. Being turned down tends to make people buckle and feel sorry for themselves. I get up, brush it off and wait for round two.

Sweetest act anyone has ever done for me was buying two copies of my first comic book, Home Guard and framing the one I autographed for him. That still melts my heart. I salute you My friend Noel Mwachala.

Lowest amount of money I have ever been paid at any performance was actually no money at all and what makes it worse is that it was the UN in Nairobi. So long ago though. They eventually made up for it.

Best place I have ever visited was Zanzibar during the Sauti za Busara festival. Truly it was an epic week.

Best childhood memories I can recall was when mum and dad bought me a toy car. Little did I know it was, maybe a distraction. I had survived a fall down two flights of stairs; I think they didn’t want me messing with the bandages or something.