FeaturesPeople Daily

TV anchor Monique Bett welcomes baby number two

Betty Muindi September 28, 2018
2,478 Less than a minute
TV anchor Monique Bett welcomes baby number two.

Ebru TV Let’s Talk show host, Monique Bett and her husband Richard Bett are the newest parents in town. On her Instagram post on Tuesday, the jolly mother announced her daughter’s arrival with a heartmelting message, “Zara Chemutai Bett! You’re so beautiful.

Your dad/super dad is the happiest man in the world and your super awesome sister Aiko can’t wait to see you!!! We have no words to say how much we love you. God be praised,” she wrote.

In May the bubbly media personality wowed her fans when she first posted pictures of her baby bump. In her ultimate way to do her newborn’s baby reveal, Monique posted a photo of her fingers touching her little girl’s tiny feet. Their firstborn daughter Aiko Bett is three years old.

Show More

Related Articles

September 28, 2018
2,557

Ryder Cup course ‘definitely an advantage’ for Europe – Casey

September 28, 2018
2,562

Banks warm up to small enterprises

September 28, 2018
2,501

Arrest Narok senator for incitement, say lawmakers

September 28, 2018
2,460

SPL action as promotion chase gets hotter with KCB on the prowl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.