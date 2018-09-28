TV anchor Monique Bett welcomes baby number two.

Ebru TV Let’s Talk show host, Monique Bett and her husband Richard Bett are the newest parents in town. On her Instagram post on Tuesday, the jolly mother announced her daughter’s arrival with a heartmelting message, “Zara Chemutai Bett! You’re so beautiful.

Your dad/super dad is the happiest man in the world and your super awesome sister Aiko can’t wait to see you!!! We have no words to say how much we love you. God be praised,” she wrote.

In May the bubbly media personality wowed her fans when she first posted pictures of her baby bump. In her ultimate way to do her newborn’s baby reveal, Monique posted a photo of her fingers touching her little girl’s tiny feet. Their firstborn daughter Aiko Bett is three years old.