Sh11 Billion industrial park coming up

Improvon Group, one of Africa’s most established logistics and warehouse property specialists, and Actis, a leading investor in growth markets, recently announced the launch of Nairobi Gate Industrial Park.

Located off the Eastern Bypass, the 103-acre development will offer state-of-the-art industrial and logistics accommodation for local and international companies, with quick access to key logistics hubs such as the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the Inland Container Depot. The development is estimated to cost Sh11 Billion, (US$110 million) by completion.

“We are bringing something unique to the market. The face of warehousing and logistics property is changing, with companies migrating to better locations and consolidating into single facilities to achieve economies of scale. We look forward to partnering with businesses across the region as they make this journey,” commented Koome Gikunda, Actis Director for Real Estate.

“Phase one will consist of ultra-modern logistics, warehousing and distribution centres, bringing a ‘build to suit’ concept to Nairobi in response to the demand for grade A flexible spaces. Explained Stefano Contardo, Improvon CEO:

“In line with modern trends it will integrate corporate offices, with excellent access, wide roads and turning circles that can accommodate interlink trucks, generous loading facilities and the highest standard of security, all set in a park-like environment,” added Contardo

Improvon Group has developed in excess of 10 million square feet of logistics properties across Africa. Actis’ investment will allow it to accelerate its growth across sub-Saharan Africa markets, starting with Nairobi Gate Industrial Park.

“We see South Africa, Kenya and Zambia as key distribution hubs to the rest of the continent. East Africa especially, is experiencing strong consumer demand and infrastructure development, underscoring the case for logistics and warehouse developments,” commented Michael Turner, Actis Director .