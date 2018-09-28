Kenyans believe rich-poor gap too wide – research

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Most Kenyans say the gap between the rich and the poor is too huge and are calling on the government to intervene, a survey has revealed.

The survey released by research firm Twaweza, indicates 95 per cent of Kenyans believe income inequality has reached a tipping point in the country.

Those polled argued that economic growth continues to disproportionately benefit high-income earners while leaving lower-income brackets behind. Twaweza senior programme officer Victor Rateng (pictured) said 85 per cent of Kenyans interviewed feel it is the government’s job to bridge the gap. “But only two out of 10 (19 per cent) think that the government is showing sufficient urgency in addressing the problem,” he said.

Releasing the report in Nairobi yesterday, Rateng said the most cited reason is lack of employment (48 per cent) followed y social injustice (23 per cent) and illiteracy (18 per cent).