Two boys killed after IED explodes in West Pokot.

K24 Tv September 27, 2018
Residents of Nakuyen village in West Pokot county are living in fear after two boys were killed by an unexploded ordinance, abandoned in their grazing fields.

The  two aged 9 and 11 years  were herding cattle, when they stumbled on the device and decided to pick it up and then it exploded killing them on the spot.

Leaders who  visited the area  have condemned the incident and called on the Ministry of Internal Security to comb the area and detonate all unexploded devices to avert more deaths.

According to residents the land mines are remnants of a 1984  operation  by the government, which local termed lotiriri  in West Pokot against bandits.

