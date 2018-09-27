Two boys killed after IED explodes in West Pokot.

Residents of Nakuyen village in West Pokot county are living in fear after two boys were killed by an unexploded ordinance, abandoned in their grazing fields.

The two aged 9 and 11 years were herding cattle, when they stumbled on the device and decided to pick it up and then it exploded killing them on the spot.

Leaders who visited the area have condemned the incident and called on the Ministry of Internal Security to comb the area and detonate all unexploded devices to avert more deaths.

According to residents the land mines are remnants of a 1984 operation by the government, which local termed lotiriri in West Pokot against bandits.