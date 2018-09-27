English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

NEMA says due diligence was not followed in the construction of Baragoi dam

National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), has temporarily halted the construction of a dam along the  Baragoi river at Bendera village in Samburu North sub-county, after the Northern Water Services Board, failed to carry out environmental impact assessment .

The construction of the new dam estimated to cost sh 900m is meant to solve the water shortage in Ngilai, Bendera and Baragoi town in Samburu North.

