NEMA says due diligence was not followed in the construction of Baragoi dam
National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), has temporarily halted the construction of a dam along the Baragoi river at Bendera village in Samburu North sub-county, after the Northern Water Services Board, failed to carry out environmental impact assessment .
The construction of the new dam estimated to cost sh 900m is meant to solve the water shortage in Ngilai, Bendera and Baragoi town in Samburu North.