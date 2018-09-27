English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Pres. Kenyatta lobbies for more African representation in at the UN security council

K24 Tv September 27, 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for urgent reforms at the United Nations Security Council saying Africa should be granted two permanent seats at the UN’s top most decision making organ.

Pres. Kenyatta while addressing the 73rd general assembly in New York, said the request if granted, would correct historical injustices that Africa has suffered at the global body over the years.

Only five global major powers are permanent members of the UN security council  with power to veto key resolutions and global peace and security.

