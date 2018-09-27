Taita Taveta to establish indigenous poultry mart

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Taita Taveta county will support farmers to rear indigenous chickens to boost the county’s economy.Governor Granton Samboja said yesterday the county would establish a poultry market on Nairobi -Mombasa highway.

“We want this county to be known for the best kienyeji chickens in this country. We have the potential to produce the best chickens. Motorists plying the highway will be our main customers,” said Samboja.

He spoke at Ghazi trading centre in Voi constituency where residents endured the scorching sun during the auction of more than 1,000 chickens that raised Sh1.2 million.