NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Taita Taveta to establish indigenous poultry mart

Reuben Mwambingu September 27, 2018
2,494 Less than a minute
Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja says the county will also open indigenous chickens auction in Mombasa. Photo/FILE

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Taita Taveta county will support farmers to rear indigenous chickens to boost the county’s economy.Governor Granton Samboja said yesterday the county would establish a poultry market on Nairobi -Mombasa highway.

“We want this county to be known for the best kienyeji chickens in this country. We have the potential to produce the best chickens. Motorists plying the highway will be our main customers,” said Samboja.

He spoke at Ghazi trading centre in Voi constituency where residents endured the scorching sun during the auction of more than 1,000 chickens that raised Sh1.2 million.

Show More

Related Articles

September 27, 2018
2,494

Kabila vows ‘peaceful, credible’ DR Congo election

forest. Photo/FILE
September 27, 2018
2,449

Stop using Mau issue to gain political mileage

September 27, 2018
2,454

Manchester United legend Ferdinand expected in Kenya soon

September 27, 2018
2,438

Danger lurks on two wheels

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.