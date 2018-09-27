Boost as donors pledge funds for prompt data on agriculture

Kenya is among 50 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America that will get funding for agriculture statistics from a coalition of donors.

The donors pledged to seek significant funding for the initiative to harness the power of data to boost the productivity and livelihoods of the world’s 500 million smallholder farmers.

Dubbed the “50 X 2030 Initiative” and launched at an event on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York yesterday, the ambitious effort will conduct regular surveys of farming households in 50 low- and middle-income countries by 2030.

The effort is aimed at driving a new era of targeted solutions to food production challenges such as increasing sustainable production by smallholder farmers in the face of climate change and population growth which is key to end extreme poverty and progress towards “zero hunger.”

Speaking in New York during the first high-level meeting on data to end hunger, Trade Cabinet secretary Peter Munya said Kenya believes technological innovation and use of data in decision-making will be the catalyst for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and more specifically SDG 2 on zero hunger.