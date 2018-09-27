Court freezes accounts in tender fraud

The High Court has issued a conservatory order seeking to freeze bank accounts of the wife of Homa Bay county Assembly Clerk Eveline Awino Ogutu, who is accused of defrauding the county Sh26.7 million for goods not delivered.

Judge Hedwig Ong’undi of Anti-Corruption High Court division ruled that the money held in the account of Eveline Awino Ogutu/ T/A Nyangume Enterprise at Equity Bank be preserved pending the hearing of the application filed by EACC.

“There shall be an order for conservation of money held at Equity Bank in the name of the respondent (Eveline Awino Ogutu/ T/A Nyangume Enterprise),” ruled Justice Ong’undi.

The judge directed the case to go to a full hearing and a determination made as soon as possible so that the county Assembly gets its rightful share unconditionally.

According to the ruling, it is not in dispute that Bob Kephas Otieno and Eveline Awino Ogutu are husband and wife as per Otieno’s declaration of income, assets and liabilities forms filed in court.

“Bob Kephas Otieno being an accounting officer was in charge of approving all the payments with full knowledge that Nyangume Enterprise belonged to his wife, he went ahead to approve millions of public money to her for services believed not to have been rendered,” ruled the judge.

The EACC moved to court seeking to freeze the accounts claiming the amount in question is Sh 26,272,460 million which was paid within a period of five months as reflected in the Eveline Awino Ogutu/ T/A Nyangume Enterprise business bank account in the nine transactions.

While opposing the application by EACC, Ogutu through her replying affidavit dated May 30, confirmed being the proprietor of Nyangume Enterprise.

She termed the application by EACC as misconceived and ill-advised.

She told the court that, she applied for the tenders at the County Assembly of Homa Bay and succeeded through competitive biding.

Ogutu further informed the court that the payments made by the Assembly were in respect of goods she delivered.

EACC detective Willy Mutuku investigated allegations of embezzlement of funds in the County Assembly of Homa Bay.

The investigation established that Ogutu, who is the proprietor of Nyangume Enterprise, is a wife to the County Clerk.

They believe the Clerk largely influenced the transfer of money into his wife’s account, by authorising the same with full knowledge that she had not offered any services to the County Assembly.