Oyamo charged with Sharon’s grisly murder

Governor Okoth Obado’s personal assistant was yesterday charged with the murder of Sharon Otieno, a Rongo University student who was found dead at Homa Bay’s Kodera forest.

Michael Oyamo, who appeared before High Court judge Jessie Lessit, pleaded not guilty.

The court adjourned his bail hearing until October 8 following an application by his lawyers to be given more time to file a formal bail application.

“We seek adjournment to file a formal application as the accused is entitled to a fair trial, “said his lawyer Neville Amollo.

The lawyer also asked Justice Lessit to recuse herself from hearing the bail application. The judge directed the defense to file a formal application on the same.

The murder charge stated that between September 3 and 4, he, jointly with others not before the court, murdered Sharon Otieno at Owado, Rachuonyo sub-county.

He had been detained at Muthaiga Police Station in Nairobi for 14 days as the police investigated the murder in which Governor Obado, who was in a relationship with Sharon, has also been charged. He denied the charge.