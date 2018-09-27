Gakuo, Kirui ‘moved to tougher prison after they were busted with phones’

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Former Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo and former Permanent Secretary Sammy Kirui who were jailed for three years for their role in the Sh283 million Movoko cemetery scam have been moved to a tougher prison after they reportedly breached prison rules.

According to a source, they were transferred from Industrial Area Prison to the Nairobi West penitentiary after they were found with mobile phones which is contrary to prison rules.

Inmates have used mobile phones to engage in con games, deal in drugs, run illegal businesses and even organise murders.

In past swoops, warders have recovered mobile phones and sim cards from prisoners.

The transfer will see them serve the rest of their term with some of the most notorious criminals in the Kibera based penitentiary.

Our source, who asked to remain anonymous, said Gakuo and Kirui will not be accorded any special treatment.

At Industrial Area prison, the two reportedly enjoyed relatively decent beddings and meals provided for ‘VIPs’.

When People Daily crew visited them in May, they were being held in rooms separate from the common cells, slept on beds with mattresses and had access to a radio.