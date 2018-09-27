Bayern leak late goal to lose 100 per-cent record

Berlin, Wednesday @PeopleSports11

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich dropped points for the first time this season as Felix Goetze scored a late equaliser for Augsburg at his old club in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw.

Bayern were cruising to a home win, which would have left them four points clear, before Goetze nodded home the equaliser four minutes from time. Despite the draw, Bayern stay two points clear of second-placed Werder Bremen.

With star striker Robert Lewandowski on the bench, evergreen Arjen Robben gave Bayern the lead three minutes after the break at the Allianz Arena.

When Bayern winger Serge Gnabry chested down the ball, Robben, 34, snapped up his pass and rounded the defence to smash home a goal off his left.

Franck Ribery, 35, who replaced Gnabry, had the ball in the Augsburg net with 10 minutes to go, but Thomas Mueller was ruled offside.

With time almost up, second-half sub Felix Goetze, younger brother of fallen Germany star Mario, popped up with a shock equaliser having only left Bayern in July after four years in Munich.

When Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer dropped a corner, Dutch defender Jeffrey Gouweleeuw smashed the ball across the goal and Goetze nudged it home to stun the hosts. “When you go 1-0 up, you have to win the game,” fumed goal scorer Robben, “and the equaliser wasn’t fully undeserved.”

Niko Kovac missed out on an eighth straight win, in all competitions, which would have been a record for a new Bayern head coach.

Elsewhere, Schalke, last season’s runners up, remain bottom of the league after suffering their fifth straight defeat, crashing 1-0 at Freiburg. -AFP