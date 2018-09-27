League champions lose third match in a row

Charles Thuku, Phillip Yegon and Harrison Kivisu @PeopleSports11

Unpaid wages owed to players came to haunt the country’s football giants AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia once again after both teams were humiliated by their respective opponents in the 31st round of the SportPesa Premier League (SPL) yesterday.

Gor fans watched in utter disbelief as the egos of the champions-elect were bruised by Vihiga United in a 2-0 loss at Mumias Complex, which was the third in a row after the team had slumped to defeats at the hands of Thika United (1-0) and Ulinzi Stars (2-0).

At Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, Leopards faithful were left downcast in equal measure after the team was torn into shreds by the unforgiving Tusker in a 4-0 defeat which is Ingwe’s worst they have suffered in the 2018 season.

Reports are rife that there was an element of sabotage by Gor and Leopards over the issue of non-payment of the players salaries and match bonuses even as a number of players in both teams are contemplating quitting due to rising frustrations.

In Mumias, Vihiga United who are battling relegation earned a life line after overcoming a depleted Gor with Harambee Stars trialist Amos Kigadi and David Wafula accounting for the two goals scored by the hosts.

In Machakos, the defeat by Tusker virtually ended Ingwe chances of winding up at least in the third position in the league standings.

Elsewhere at Mumias Complex, hosts Kakamega Homeboyz were forced to use all tricks in the football books to dismiss stubborn Sony Sugar 1-0 with Moses Mudavadi scoring the all important goal in the 28th minute.

In Mombasa, the match between Bandari and Sofapaka was postponed after heavy rains rendered Mbaraki Sports ground unplayable.

The statement by Bandari Manager Wilson Obungu read: “Our game against Sofapaka has been rescheduled to tomorrow (today) morning. This is due to heavy rains that has affected the playing ground.”

In Kericho, Zoo Kericho needed Bernard Odhiambo’s 25th minute goal to silence Ulinzi Stars 1-0 as the home team recovered after losing points in two consecutive draws against Bandari and Wazito.