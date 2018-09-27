Star-studded entry set for CBA Concours this Sunday

The 2018 CBA Africa Concours d’Elegance has attracted a star studded entry including competitors from outside Kenya.

This year’s event is the 48th in the annual series organised by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club and will be held at the Nairobi Racecourse on Sunday from 9:00 am.

Spectators will be treated to a pageant of motoring history starting with the 1925 Triumph motorcycle entered and prepared by Dominque Antoine.

The ancient bike will be judged in the class for motorcycles made in 1960, or earlier which includes Peter Giraudo with a 1959 BSA Shooting Star which will appear at the Racecourse for the first time.

Rolls Royce limousines of Roger Tanner and Rajesh Lakhani and the 1968 Jaguar of Kevit Desai who is the Patron of the annual Concours d’Elegance, will compete in the class for cars over 3,000cc against the 1968 Buick Riviera of Paul Bukuru who is the first ever Concours entrant from Rwanda.

Sachit Shah will be tackling the classiest event in the motorsport calendar for the first time with his 1959 Mercedes Benz 300 D.

Anwar Fatehdin is another newcomer who will be driving his 1930 Ford Model A along the judging line in front of the Nairobi Racecourse grand stands.

He is one of the eight participants in the class for “golden oldies.”

The Ford Model A pick up of Joseph Kamau will be at the Concours for the first time and is the last car on the list to be judged by the officials.

The process of judging cars starts on the Total Excellium inspection ramp and continues along the judging line with assessments for the external finish, the interior and boot, external finish, the engine and a safety check.