Manchester United legend Ferdinand expected in Kenya soon

Former Manchester United legendary centre-back Rio Ferdinand (pictured, left)is expected in Kenya in a few weeks courtesy of a 12-month partnership with Guinness.

Ferdinand who played for the Red Devils, will jet in the country where he will meet and interact with football fans.

East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) marketing manager Guinness, Nduku Wamakau, said they were delighted to be working with Rio Ferdinand this year as he was a player who certainly demonstrated his creativity, imagination and confidence on the pitch.

“Our Kenyan fans will get an incredible football experience in Rios visit in the country. His visit will be crucial in finding and celebrating those Kenyan fans who prove themselves ‘Made of More’.

“These are the fans who live and breathe football whose support, knowledge and bold acts of dedication demonstrate their unique passion for the beautiful game. More details of how you can be involved in this will be released soon. He will also spend time meeting the winners of our new consumer promotion,” she said.

