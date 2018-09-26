English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MUTULA’S DELICATE DELICACY: Makueni Senator rushed to hospital after choking on chicken

MUTULA’S DELICATE DELICACY

K24 Tv September 26, 2018
2,435 Less than a minute
Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.
Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr.Photo/courtesy

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior will spend the night at the Moi Teaching And Referral Hospital In Eldoret  after being choked while having lunch in Nandi county

The youthful and vocal senator was part of a delegation of Senators that had accompanied their  Nandi  counterpart Samson Cherargei to the Nandi county assembly where he was to give a state of the county address before choking while having lunch.

Doctors however managed to remove a piece of chicken locked in his throat but recommended him to be placed under observation. 

 

Show More

Related Articles

September 26, 2018
2,466

MONICA KIMANI MURDER: Detectives recover ammunition in Joseph Irungu’s home

September 26, 2018
2,433

CHEAPER ‘UGALI’: Government orders retailers to sell a 2kg packet at Kshs.75

September 26, 2018
2,442

PENSIVE OLPOSIMORU :Nine people arrested over the on going inter-communal clashes

September 26, 2018
2,458

JUSTICE FOR SHARON: Migori Governor’s aide remanded in prison until October 8th

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.