MUTULA’S DELICATE DELICACY: Makueni Senator rushed to hospital after choking on chicken

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior will spend the night at the Moi Teaching And Referral Hospital In Eldoret after being choked while having lunch in Nandi county

The youthful and vocal senator was part of a delegation of Senators that had accompanied their Nandi counterpart Samson Cherargei to the Nandi county assembly where he was to give a state of the county address before choking while having lunch.

Doctors however managed to remove a piece of chicken locked in his throat but recommended him to be placed under observation.