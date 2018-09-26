MONICA KIMANI MURDER: Detectives recover ammunition in Joseph Irungu’s home

Homicide detectives probing the murder of 28 year-old Monica Kimani in her Kilimani apartment in Nairobi have recovered a gun and ammunition from the Lang’ata home of the key suspect Joseph Kuria Irung’u.

The revelations emerged as Kiambu senior resident magistrate Stella Atambo allowed the police to continue holding Irungu for 10 more days and allowed him to seek medical treatment pending the conclusion of investigations into the murder.