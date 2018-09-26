English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

MONICA KIMANI MURDER: Detectives recover ammunition in Joseph Irungu’s home

MONICA KIMANI MURDER

K24 Tv September 26, 2018
Homicide detectives  probing the murder of 28 year-old Monica Kimani in her Kilimani apartment in Nairobi have recovered a gun and ammunition from the Lang’ata home of the key suspect Joseph Kuria Irung’u.

The revelations emerged as Kiambu  senior resident magistrate Stella Atambo allowed the police to continue holding Irungu for 10 more days and allowed him to seek medical treatment pending the conclusion of investigations into the murder.

 

