FKF set to open transfer window for 2018/19 in November

James Magayi @magayijim

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will open the player transfer window at the beginning of November to allow clubs beef up their squads ahead of the 2018/2019 calendar league kick-off.

The window might also be opened in March 2019, midway through the new season as Kenya and scores of other CAF member states grapple with the arduous compliance to a new calendar.

The FKF Competitions Committee has not concluded on the exact dates of these unorthodox player transfer windows but there is a general consensus that November and March are the ideal months.

“Nothing is conclusive at the moment so there are no fixed dates for the transfer window. The competitions committee is yet to conclude everything but there will be an opening in November and another in March 2019. We will communicate the exact date when they are set,” a member of the FKF Competitions Committee said .

All leagues in Africa are scheduled to conclude by June next year after which the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be staged in West African state of Cameroon. CAF gave member federations time to change their calendars but hastened the process owing to stringent timings.

The confederation made this decision based on marketing research conducted over time with an aim of increasing marketability of the continent’s tournaments. The January/February AFCON also deprived the continent some of her top players plying their trades in Europe as the EUFA leagues are at the business stage around that period.

Cameroon was involved in a public spat with Liverpool over the services of defender Joel Matip during the last edition of AFCON. The defender was barred from playing for Liverpool during the entire period AFCON lasted after Cameroon lodged a complaint with FIFA.

Kenya club Gor Mahia has already lined up players to draft in ahead of the window opening. K’Ogalo hope to reach the group stage of CAF Champions League after getting so close in the 2018 season, hence the fresh signings. The Kenyan team were knocked out by a solitary goal in a hostile environment against Esperance of Tunisia.