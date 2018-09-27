Widespread doping cases raise concern among stakeholders

Kericho Governor Paul Chepkwony has raised concern over the rising cases of doping among athletes in Kenya. He said the trend is worrying and called for concerted efforts to stamp out the menace once and for all.

Governor Chepkwony said as a matter of urgency, the Ministry of Sport should collaborate with counties and stakeholders in a bid to address the issue which is threatening to paint in bad light the country’s name in the sporting circles.

The governor blamed foreign managers and coaches who could be out to spoil and tarnish the names of great sportsmen and women in the country. He suggested those coaches and managers must be scrutinised properly by those concern before being allowed to discharge their duties.

“This is a worrying trend and as a matter of urgency, the Ministry of Sports should collaborate with counties to weed out foreign managers and those who call themselves coaches who could be out to spoil and tarnish the names of our great sportsmen and women,” said Chepkwony during an interview in Kericho on Tuesday.

Chepkwony called on the athletes to give a wide berth doping and be disciplined and trained hard for them to be successful sportsmen and women saying using performance-enhancing drugs would deal a blow to their careers.

“If you want to be a successful or celebrated athlete in Kenya and the world over, avoid doping. Also assist the agencies fighting this menace in a bid to win the war over doping,” Chepkwony asked the athletes.

Two weeks ago, Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAP) conducted a workshop in Kericho town where over 100 athletes and Athletics Kenya (AK) officials from South Rift branch attended.

It was aimed at educating and sensitising them on doping.

The AK branch chairman John Wachira and Secretary Japheth Kemey had said most local athletes do not know what doping is all about and commended ADAK for creating awareness on the matter.