PENSIVE OLPOSIMORU :Nine people arrested over the on going inter-communal clashes

K24 Tv September 26, 2018
Nine suspects have been arrested in connection with the ongoing inter-communal clashes in Olposimoru area in Narok county with interior cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i warning political leaders against inciting violence.

Matiang’i has also ordered the deployment of more security officers to the volatile area where tension remains high among two rivals communities.

 

