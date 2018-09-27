Four cops face robbery with violence charges

Roy Lumbe @lumbe_roy

Eleven suspects among them four police officers were yesterday charged with robbery with violence. The four, Arthur Murithi, Felix Kipkurui, Geoffrey Cheruiyot and Moses Ouma denied the charges when they appeared before Nakuru chief magistrate Josephat Kalo.

The court heard that the suspects were arrested on September 14 after the attack in Olenguruone.

The suspects, who are said to have been armed with pistols and crude weapons, attacked Elvis Mabisi and robbed him of a mobile phone worth Sh2,500.

Through their lawyers Gordon Ogolla, they argued that it was not possible for 11 people to attack one person at the same time.

“The charges levelled against my clients are not logical. How can 11 armed men rob one person? I wish that they be released on bond,” he said.

Kalo released the accused on a Sh1 million bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000 each, pending hearing of the matter on November 15. The matter will be mentioned on October 28.