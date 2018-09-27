Floods as heavy rains pound Coast

Bridget Ondu @PeopleDailyKe

As heavy rains began pounding parts of Coast region yesterday, residents have expressed fears of floods owing to poor drainage.

On Monday, the Kenya Meteorological Department warned residents to be on the alert following expected heavy rains in the region.

The weatherman said this week, heavy rainfall of between 30mm and 50mm was expected.

Yesterday, parts of Mombasa, Kisauni and Bombolulu experienced heavy rains leading to floods.

Residents plying the Utange-Bamburi route were temporarily stranded after a bridge connecting the area developed cracks.

They accused authorities of negligence and called on the County government to urgently repair the bridge to avert a crisis.

“It is hard for us to operate especially at night because we are putting our lives at risk,” said Hassan Said, a matatu driver.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Japhet Suleiman, a commuter, who uses the route daily. The Met department said the heavy rains at the coastal strip will be accompanied by strong winds and waves.

The coastal strip covers Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale counties. “Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for flash floods. People should avoid driving, wading or walking through any fast-moving waters,” reads the notice in part.