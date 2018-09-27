Qualified Kenyans urged to apply for PSC posts

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The selection panel for appointment of Vice Chairperson and Members of the Public Service Commission (PSC) has urged as many qualified candidates to apply to fill those positions.

Government Spokesperson, Eric Kiraithe also urged Kenyans to participate in the selection exercise by subsequently giving their views once the selection panel shortlists candidates.

He made the remarks yesterday as the selection panel members subscribed to their oath of office, in a ceremony presided over by Principal Magistrate – Office of the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary, Joseph Were.

Last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta constituted the selection panel of nominees for appointment as Vice Chairperson and Members of the Commission.

This set in motion the process of constituting a new team, which comes against the near-completion of the current Vice Chairperson and seven commissioners, expected to lapse on January 8.

The selection panel comprises both State and Non-State Actors with representatives from offices of the President, Attorney General, the Public Service ministry, Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK), Institute of Human Resource Management, Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) and the National Council for Persons with Disabilities.