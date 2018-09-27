Fund peace missions, President urges UN

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the UN Security Council and other stakeholders in peacekeeping operations to provide resources to ensure excellent performance of UN troops.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing 73rd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday, the President reiterated Kenya’s endorsement of the Declaration of Shared Commitments and reaffirmed Kenya’s undertaking to continue its participation in peacekeeping operations.

“I urge the UN Security Council and other stakeholders to play their part by providing predictable and sustainable funding, enablers and force multipliers to help the force enhance its performance,” said Uhuru.

The Head of State added that template-based mandates that are not situation specific put peacekeepers in awkward positions, especially when they have to deal with complex and evolving threats.

“Peacekeepers face a myriad of challenges that undermine their ability to deliver on their mandate. This calls for a decisive intervention to make them responsive and fit for purpose,” he said.

Uhuru commended the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for launching “Action for Peacekeeping Initiative” which he said is timely in ensuring that troops deliver on their mandate.

“I am happy to note that this initiative commits to provide clear prioritised and achievable mandates matched by appropriate resources,” said Uhuru.

The Head of State further noted that partnerships in peacekeeping operations are crucial in bringing positive results citing the Somalia case where the UN and the African Union have been able to secure the nation through AMISOM.

Guterres said partnerships with regional and sub-regional organisations are instrumental in achieving political and operational objectives.

“I thank you all for your support to United Nations peacekeeping activities as contributors of troops, police and funding. Also, as managers of peacekeeping mandates and as governments hosting peacekeeping missions,” said the UN boss.