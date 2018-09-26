English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

JUSTICE FOR SHARON: Migori Governor’s aide remanded in prison until October 8th

JUSTICE FOR SHARON

K24 Tv September 26, 2018
Michael Oyamo Mogori Governor Okoth Obado’s personal assistant , will remain in remand prison until the 8th of October, when his bail hearing will come up before  judge Jessie Lessit,over the murder of Rongo University Student Sharon Otieno.

This even as Oyamo through his lawyer asked judge Lessit  to recuse herself from dealing with the bail application, he is however yet to file a formal application  stating the reasons for his prayer.

 

