JUSTICE FOR SHARON: Migori Governor’s aide remanded in prison until October 8th

Michael Oyamo Mogori Governor Okoth Obado’s personal assistant , will remain in remand prison until the 8th of October, when his bail hearing will come up before judge Jessie Lessit,over the murder of Rongo University Student Sharon Otieno.

This even as Oyamo through his lawyer asked judge Lessit to recuse herself from dealing with the bail application, he is however yet to file a formal application stating the reasons for his prayer.